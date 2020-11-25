New 3-in-1 non-contact thermometer with guidance light

Wednesday, 25 November, 2020 - 00:11

The MedSense TFE02 infrared thermometer is a clinically proven device that provides fast results of three temperature tests: forehead, ear and objects, such as milk bottles, bath water and even air.

It’s the ideal non-invasive thermometer for families and especially those with newborns, babies and young children with the results delivered in one second.

Available from Andatech, the MedSense TFE02 stores nine test results and has a handy LED positioning light to help ensure the user aims in the middle of the forehead for an accurate measurement.

The precision instrument is also suitable for health professionals as it is a Class IIa Medical Device and is entered in the ARTG (TGA ARTG No 333214) and also has CE registration.

Because it is so fast and easy to use, it is especially useful when testing multiple people.

When used as an ear thermometer, the user simply removes the probe cover and presses the button to change modes.

While an audio alert provides additional confirmation of the readings, this can be disabled for silent temperature screening, which is perfect to avoid waking a sleeping child.

The MedSense TFE02 provides clear readings, both day and night, thanks to its clear colour-coded backlit display screen and large text and icons. It can show at a glance if the body temperature is normal (green), needs attention (orange) or if the person has a fever (red).

Parents will appreciate the ability to measure the temperature of objects, liquids and ambient air. The thermometer can be used on feeding bottles, baby food, bath water and even the temperature of a child’s nursery to make sure it’s always optimal for the baby’s comfort.

It operates with two 1.5V AAA batteries (provided) and to conserve battery life, it automatically switches off after 30 seconds of inactivity.

The MedSense TFE02 comes with a two-year warranty and has an RRP of $139. It is available from www.andatechdistribution.com.au