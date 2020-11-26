Six members of the Pakistan squad test positive for Covid-19

Thursday, 26 November, 2020 - 17:21

NZC was made aware today that six members of the Pakistan touring squad, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of these six results have been deemed "historical"; four have been confirmed as new.

This means that, in line with the protocols governing the squad’s entry into New Zealand, the six members of the squad will be moved to the quarantine arm of the managed isolation facility.

As a consequence, the Pakistan team’s exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed.

While this is disappointing for the Pakistan squad, the testing outcomes and the actions taken show the Government system is working.

Prior to leaving Lahore, all members of the Pakistan touring squad returned negative results on the four occasions they were tested.

Separately, NZC has also been made aware that some members of the Pakistan team had contravened protocols on the first day of managed isolation. We will be having discussions with the tourists to assist them in understanding the requirements.

NZC considers public health and safety to be paramount in the hosting of international teams, and is supportive of the Ministry of Health and Government position.