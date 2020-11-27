Lung Cancer Awareness Month a reminder of the work needed - Te Aho o Te Kahu

Friday, 27 November, 2020 - 09:32

As Lung Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close, it is a good reminder that improvements must be made to decrease the high number New Zealanders dying of lung cancer, Te Aho o Te Kahu Chief Executive Professor Diana Sarfati says.

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers in Aotearoa, and accounts for the most cancer-related deaths.

"The rate of Kiwis dying from lung cancer is unacceptable and avoidable," Professor Sarfati says.

Since its establishment in December 2019, Te Aho o Te Kahu has made bettering outcomes and addressing inequities in lung cancer a priority.

Next month, the Agency will release the Lung Cancer Quality Improvement Report, which will assess the performance of District Health Boards against quality performance indicators for people diagnosed with lung cancer.

The report will help inform what can be done to improve diagnostics and treatment of lung cancer in Aotearoa.

"We acknowledge the many hard working clinicians around the country trying to better outcomes for lung cancer patients. We will continue to support the sector in this work."

Lung cancer mortality rates in New Zealand are high compared to other countries with similar healthcare systems.

For MÄori and Pasifika, the incidence and mortality rates are two to three times higher than their European counterparts.

The Lung Cancer Quality Improvement Report will examine how more equitable outcomes can be achieved.

"Examining the quality of services available to MÄori and the variation in outcomes will allow for better advice on what changes should be made."

Late diagnosis of lung cancer was one factor contributing to New Zealand’s high mortality rate, according to Professor Sarfati.

"Nearly half of all lung cancer diagnoses happen after an ED presentation, which is often, sadly, too late in a patient’s journey.

"People who notice difficulty in their breathing, pain in their chest or a cough that doesn’t go away should consider seeing their GP."

Factors that increase the risk of lung cancer include smoking, asbestos exposure, and pre-existing lung disease.

"We have known for a long time the strong link between smoking and lung cancer," Professor Sarfati says.

"One of the most important things we can do to improve our rates of lung cancer survival is support our smoking friends and whÄnau to find help and quit."

More information about lung cancer symptoms and treatment advice can be found here.

Ends

Tommy Livingston

Media advisor

021 198 2196

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Statement of confidentiality: This e-mail message and any accompanying

attachments may contain information that is IN-CONFIDENCE and subject to

legal privilege.

If you are not the intended recipient, do not read, use, disseminate,

distribute or copy this message or attachments.

If you have received this message in error, please notify the sender

immediately and delete this message.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

This e-mail message has been scanned for Viruses and Content and cleared by the Ministry of Health's Content and Virus Filtering Gateway