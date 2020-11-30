Epilepsy New Zealand supportive of coronial inquest into epilepsy deaths

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 05:00

Epilepsy New Zealand’s chief executive Ross Smith is pleased the day has finally arrived for the coronial inquest, and that these matters are being taken seriously.

Epilepsy New Zealand welcomed the news in December 2019 the coroner had decided to conduct a joint enquiry into the deaths linked to the brand-switch of the anti-seizure medication, Lamotrigine.

‘It’s been a long time coming however it is important for the families and the entire epilepsy community to know whether a change of epilepsy medication brands had any links to the deaths’.

‘At this stage we just want to support the families any way we can,’ said Mr Smith.

Epilepsy New Zealand advocated for an investigation to take place and was pleased to see Medsafe issue several warnings during the brand-switching process including one which clearly stated ‘some medicines are best prescribed by brand.’

Mr Smith said he hopes that lessons can be learnt from this when future decisions are being made concerning anti-seizure medication.

Regardless of whether or not the coroner finds a link between the brand change and the deaths of these patients, their deaths remain a tragedy. Epilepsy New Zealand is very keen to help learn more about the causes of sudden death in epilepsy, which sadly, continues to affect a small but significant number of people each year.

Epilepsy New Zealand is here to help support families whenever anyone dies as a result of seizures, whatever the underlying cause.

An estimated four thousand people every year hear the shock news that they have epilepsy.

Around 50 thousand people in New Zealand are estimated to be living with epilepsy, a complex illness that occurs in babies, young people, working age adults and the elderly.