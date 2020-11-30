4 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation - Ministry of Health

Monday, 30 November, 2020 - 13:52

There are four new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases.

Of the cases in managed isolation:

- One person arrived from Ethiopia via Dubai and Kuala Lumpur on 14 November. The person tested positive at day 11 on Friday, and this case is being included in our totals today following a database reconciliation. The case details page on the Ministry website will be updated to reflect that this case has been reported today.

- Two people arrived from the United States of America on 23 November. They tested at day 5 as a person in their bubble had previously tested positive.

- One person arrived from the United States of America on 26 November. The person tested positive at routine day 3 testing.

One previously reported case has now recovered, bringing our total number of active cases to 72.

Our total number of confirmed cases is now 1,700.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 2,939 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,275,525.

Pakistan Cricket Squad

As reported yesterday, six members of the team tested positive at day 1 testing - two of these have subsequently been determined to be historical infections, so are not infectious.

One member of the team tested positive at day 3 testing. The remaining 46 members of the squad in managed isolation in Christchurch returned negative results at day 3.

The squad’s day 6 tests will be conducted today. Following the results of these tests, the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health will conduct an assessment of whether the team members who have not returned positive tests can have an exemption from managed isolation to train. For this to occur, the medical officer of health must be satisfied that training is unlikely to transmit COVID-19.

NZ COVID Tracer

The NZ COVID Tracer app now has 2,388,200 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 129,743,416, and users have created 5,253,809 manual diary entries.

As we head into Christmas and the summer holiday period, please continue to keep track of where you have been and who you have seen. This is important as you might not be able to remember all the places you visit so get into the habit of signing in every time you enter a new place. The easiest way to keep a private record is by scanning the QR codes with the app.

Remember, it’s important you keep a record in case this is required for contact tracing purposes - if a case of COVID-19 was to emerge, being able to quickly trace anyone who has been in contact with that person will be critical to helping us stamp it out.