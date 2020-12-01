Mum of two takes on the hazy world of health supplements - Nutrizen

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 10:41

Geetha Maharaj was told by a dietician that she had run out of options when allergic reactions and gut issues stopped her from having the daily nutritional shakes she required to regain her weight and much needed energy. Being a busy mum, she required the crucial nutrients to regain her energy and stabilise her weight.

When it seemed that she was pointed in the direction as to the same products in the market - the supplements that resulted in allergic reactions and did more harm than good - she realised that there was a huge gap in the market for something that was hypoallergenic and premium quality that people could turn to.

Armed with a background in food science, and a strict challenge to herself - no compromising on process and ingredients - she embarked on a mission to produce something that provided genuine, good quality nutrition. After two years of intense research and development Nutrizen was born.

Nutrizen is a balance of premium plant proteins, in powder form, intended as a daily shake. Made with organic milk powder, balanced carbs, omega 3 from flax and chia seeds, clinically tested prebiotic fibre and 20 organic vitamins and minerals from wholefoods, it provides a hefty cross section of the essential nutrients required to sustain a healthy body and cognitive function (and nothing more).

Geetha, the founder of Nutrizen, says: Every step taken has been with the assumption that today’s market would hold a magnifying glass to my process and ingredients. I wanted to make something for the people who have had enough of the smoke and mirrors in the health and wellbeing world.

Something that I could be genuinely be proud of. My test, is it good enough for my children, absolutely! I know that I can be confident that they are getting pure nutrients from plants when they require an extra boost to their daily nutrition. My background in food science and many, many hours of research gave me the challenge to ensure the product tasted delicious without compromising on the nutrition - so that’s been a high standard I’ve held for the product from the get -go.

Nutrizen launches today. The company is based in Auckland and delivers throughout New Zealand. Their ambition is to be prescribed by medical professionals as a go to for those that are prone to allergies as well as providing a solution for premium quality nutrition supplements. For more information, and to try it for yourself, visit www.nutrizen.co.nz