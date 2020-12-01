'Demolition activities needed to make way for Buller Health Centre underway'

Tuesday, 1 December, 2020 - 14:15

The planned demolition that’s needed to make way for the new Buller Health Centre is well underway with construction of the new Buller Health Centre expected to start early in 2021.

The removal of asbestos containing material (ACM) and demolition work commenced at the end of July 2020 with an anticipated completion date of February 2021. This work has involved the removal of all internal furniture and fittings, floor coverings and internal linings; disconnection and removal of all services including electrical, central heating, fire alarms, sprinklers; set up of decontamination units for asbestos removal and the removal of various types of asbestos containing materials throughout the buildings. This month will see the removal of roofing material along with some demolition work.

Site clearance and earthworks are also underway, to ensure that the site is ready for the main contractor to start work. The request for proposal (RFP) was released to the shortlisted contractors for the main contract work on Thursday, 12 November 2020 with a closing date of Wednesday, 16 December 2020.

The 12-bed 2,360m2 facility has been designed to support an integrated model of care and will house a range of services including general practice, inpatients, primary birthing and postnatal care, palliative care, urgent care and dental services. The DHB’s community services, Hauora MÄori service and mental health service will also be located within the Buller Health Centre.

Clinical services will be supported by radiology and laboratory support services on the same site. The co-location of services will facilitate a collaborative approach to providing health care services, with a focus on improving the patient experience.

The current floor plans are available on our website - Buller Health floorplan and you can also view the 3D video of the new Buller Health facility online - 3D video.