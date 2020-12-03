Healthy Christmas platters a gift to kiwi growers - 5+ A Day

Thursday, 3 December, 2020 - 10:15

Enjoy the best of what New Zealand has to offer and support Kiwi growers by serving up a colourful platter of beautiful fruit and vegetables this Christmas.

5+ A Day Charitable Trust Chairman David Smith says summer provides an amazing array of fresh produce which our local growers have been working hard to get to market. "We can support the horticulture industry and impress our family and friends by serving up festive platters based around fruit and vegetables. It’s a great way to maintain a healthy balance during the festive season."

If you’re wanting something sweet, try cherries, strawberries, apricots, plums, nectarines, peaches, and a touch of mint, along with some nuts and a square or two of dark chocolate for some extra indulgence.

Vegetable platters make a great starter. Use in-season asparagus, slices of cooked new potatoes, colourful tomatoes, mushrooms, salad greens and a selection of fresh herbs. An avocado guacamole will create a well-rounded platter that people can snack on while socialising.

Smith says creating a platter with the abundant goodness available at this time of year is quick and easy to prepare. "Shopping in season means it’s good value too. Christmas is a great chance to start afresh and put some good eating habits in place for the summer ahead."

About 5+ A Day

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust was established in 2007 for the benefit of all Kiwis, especially children. The Trust is committed to increasing the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables for better health in all New Zealanders. We encourage all Kiwis to eat five or more servings of colourful, fresh fruit and vegetables every day for good health. Our key messages are in line with our Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation’s recommendations. The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust is funded by voluntary contributions from New Zealand’s pan produce industry.