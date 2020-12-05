Nine new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation

Saturday, 5 December, 2020 - 13:01

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today. There are no new community cases.

Of the nine new cases, 8 are considered to be active cases and one is historical. Of the 8 active cases:

- One case arrived on 30 November from the United Kingdom via the United States. They tested positive at routine day 3 testing and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

- One case arrived on 1 December from Sweden via Qatar and Australia. They tested positive at routine day 3 testing and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

- One case arrived on 23 November from the United States. They were tested on day 10 after appearing symptomatic and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

- Four cases, travelling separately, arrived on 30 November from the United States. They have tested positive at routine day 3 testing. All have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

- One case arrived on 26 November from South Africa. They were in the same travel bubble as a previously reported case and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

- One case considered to be historical arrived on 21 November from the United States via Hong Kong. They returned a positive test at day 12. Further investigation indicates this was an historical case.

Once again, the varied origins of these cases is a clear reminder that as COVID-19 continues to batter countries and jurisdictions around the globe, mandatory isolation and testing will continue to be of critical importance as high numbers of New Zealanders return home before the holiday period.

The Ministry of Health again wants to thank all staff at the managed isolation and quarantine facilities for their efforts in keeping New Zealand safe.

Eleven previously reported cases have now recovered, so our total number of active cases is 59.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,722.

Yesterday laboratories processed 6,047 tests for COVID-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,304,502.

Pakistan men’s cricket team

Laboratories have completed processing of the team’s day 9 swabs. All 43 results are negative.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,393,400 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 133,206,858 and users have created 5,369,808 manual diary entries.