Life-saving bowel health checks now available across all of Auckland - Little

Monday, 7 December, 2020 - 18:22

New Zealanders between the ages of 60 and 74 across greater Auckland now have access to free life-saving regular bowel health checks with Auckland DHB’s eligible population of 65,000 people joining the National Bowel Screening Programme (NBSP).

Auckland DHB has now joined the programme, WaitematÄ and Counties Manukau DHBs are already providing the service.

Health Minister Andrew Little says achieving access to bowel screening for the highest risk group of people across TÄmaki Makaurau is a great milestone.

"We’re now close to three quarters of the way to achieving our goal of nationwide coverage by the end of next year. That’s worth marking," Andrew Little says.

"This programme is already saving hundreds of lives a year, it will save thousands more over years to come.

"Getting tested every two years means there’s a better chance of catching any problems quickly. If we catch and treat your bowel cancer early, you have a 90 per cent chance of long term survival.

"Bowel cancer is our second most common cancer, and a leading cause of death. Right now we have people turning up to Emergency Departments in pain or with other symptoms of advanced bowel cancer. That’s not right and we can help fix it, by taking a minute at home to take the test when we’re invited.

"The National Bowel Screening Programme is saving lives. It’s not a perfect programme, but it is a very good one and we will find ways to make it better," Andrew Little says.

More about the National Bowel Screening Programme can be found here > https://www.timetoscreen.nz/bowel-screening/