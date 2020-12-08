Wishing Tree Appeal back at Palmerston North Hospital

Tuesday, 8 December, 2020 - 13:27

MidCentral District Health Board is encouraging the public to embrace the festive season and help families in need by donating presents and food to the Wishing Tree Appeal.

This is the 16th year the DHB has been involved with the Kmart appeal at Palmerston North Hospital, which will run through until Wednesday 23 December. Kmart’s appeal is associated with the Salvation Army, which helps distribute gifts and food to families in need.

The large Christmas tree at the front entrance to the hospital has been decked out with festive decorations and a large box is available for staff and visitors to donate gifts and non-perishable food items. This year the tree is brand new, thanks to the Fitzherbert Lions Club and Pub Charity.

Central Patient Administration Coordinator Sharon Pigott has been the driving force behind the Appeal at the Hospital for a number of years, and said staff and patients enjoy seeing the tree each year. "People really get behind it, some years we’ve even had up to 1000 presents donated. We want to do a big push this year because we know there are a lot of people out there in our community who are struggling with what has been a particularly difficult year."

Gift cards, books, sporting equipment, back to school supplies, arts and crafts, headphones, educational toys, toiletries and musical instruments all make for good gift ideas.

Both new and pre-loved presents are greatly appreciated, however, any pre-loved gifts need to be in good condition.

There is no obligation to wrap presents, but please feel free to donate wrapping paper.

Staple, non-perishable food, such as cereals, rice, pasta, spreads, milk powder, flour, sugar, and tinned meat, fish, vegetables, and baby good are the most practical foodstuffs to donate.

Packet or tinned soups, spaghetti and baked beans, milo, coffee, tea bags and drink sachets are also useful. Toilet paper, cleaning products and toiletries like shampoos are also welcome, along with nappies and sanitary products.

Tinned or packet pet food - especially for cats and dogs - are other welcome items. It would also be nice to consider donating some Christmas treats - cakes, sweets and other goodies.