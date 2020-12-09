Pahiatua COVID pop up - MidCentral District Health Board

Wednesday, 9 December, 2020 - 16:08

People in the Southern Tararua District are encouraged to keep their community COVID-19-free by getting a free swab on Friday.

A COVID-19 testing team, comprised of MidCentral DHB and THINK Hauora staff, will set up a pop-up site at the Bush Multisport Park in Pahiatua between 10am and 3.30pm on Friday, 11 December.

Site manager Steve Jenkins said anyone in the area was welcome to come along for a swab. "It’s a quick, free and easy procedure and we’ll have your results sent to you within 24-48 hours. Getting a swab not only provides you with peace of mind but it also offers the wider community reassurance that we remain COVID-free here in MidCentral."

The Pahiatua testing site follows the successful pop up held in the Tararua town of Dannevirke in September, where 221 people were swabbed. "We’d love to see at least the same number of people being swabbed as we had in Dannevirke, if not more," Mr Jenkins said.

The surveillance testing campaign continues in MidCentral, with testing teams visiting a number of sites in recent weeks, including Horizons Regional Council, New Zealand Post and the Te Wakahuia and Te Aroha Noa sites in Highbury, Palmerston North.

MidCentral DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Robert Weir said the Pahiatua pop up provided the people of Southern Tararua District with a great opportunity to be tested before the start of the holiday season. "We know people are going to be travelling to be with family and friends over the festive season so getting tested is a great way to show your loved ones that you have their best interests in mind."

Dr Weir encouraged people to stay safe over the holiday season by following the rules, which included staying home if unwell, maintaining good hygiene practices and tracing their movements either using the Tracer app or a diary. An upgrade to the COVID Tracer App, available from 10 December, allows the app to utilise bluetooth technology to inform other app users if they have been in close contact with someone in their community who tests positive for COVID-19.

"Testing will still be available over the summer months. If you think you need a test, then please either call your General Practice team or Healthline for advice about testing options," Dr Weir said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, sore throat, high temperature (at least 38C), shortness of breath and temporary loss of smell. More information about COVID-19 in the MidCentral district can be found on our website https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz