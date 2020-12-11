Latest Controlled Purchase Operations brings further sales

Friday, 11 December, 2020 - 12:49

Northland DHB and NZ Police recently conducted four Controlled Purchase Operations at licensed premises throughout Northland with mixed results.

During the four operations, the underage volunteers aged 16 and 17 years attempted to purchase alcohol from 53 Off-licensed premises in Whangarei, Kaipara, Mid North and the greater Bay of Islands areas. While there were NO sales in the Whangarei and Kaipara areas, TWO sales were made to the underage volunteers in the Mid North and greater Bay of Islands area.

Constable Rasau KALIVATI, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, Kerikeri Police said, "Two sales are disappointing and particularly so, given that we are now in the lead up to the festive season and we all know the fallout from youth accessing alcohol is well documented. As a community, we need to have confidence that license holders will not sell alcohol to youth. It is also timely that we remind the public that it is also illegal to supply alcohol to anyone under 18 years of age unless:

The person supplying the alcohol is the parent or legal guardian, and the alcohol is supplied in a ‘responsible manner’

The person supplying alcohol has the express consent of the parent or legal guardian, and the alcohol is supplied in a ‘responsible manner’

Express consent cannot be given for consumption of alcohol in a public place

Notes from parents are not acceptable in public places

Any youth under the age of 18 consuming alcohol in a public place must have their parents/legal guardians with them.

A ‘responsible manner’ means that there is close supervision, the provision of food and a choice of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks and safe transport options are in place.

"The result for both Whangarei and Kaipara is a very positive result for these regions," said Sergeant Tai PATRICK, Alcohol Harm Prevention Officer, Kaipara/Whangarei Police.

"It is pleasing to see that licensed premises in both areas are checking for identification. All premises tested had sound training systems in place which demonstrates they are responsible holders of an alcohol licence. Although the results reflect Off licensed premises, this does not mean On licensed premises are immune to the same testing in the future."

Police are following up with those premises that sold alcohol to the volunteer.

Controlled Purchase Operations (CPOs) are part of an ongoing programme to test compliance with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 to limit sales of alcohol to minors.

Operation statistics:

Off Licensed premises:53 attempts from 53 premises resulted in TWO SALES