Two new directors for Waitaki District Health Services

Monday, 14 December, 2020 - 13:34

Waitaki District Council and Waitaki District Health Services Limited are pleased to announce the appointment of two new directors to the Board, Andrew Blair, and Scott Wilson.

Both bring significant healthcare governance and leadership experience. Possessing complimentary skill sets, their appointment will build on the recent key management leadership appointments of Stuart Mologne as Clinical Director, Kelvin Kite as CFO, and Phil Jamieson as CEO.

Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said this was a fresh start with an incredible line up of talented professionals. "Andrew Blair brings very strong governance skills to the Board, and Dr Scott Wilson is a rural specialist, bringing a new level of clinical expertise to the team. Combined with the DHB experience, community engagement, and the general practitioner skills that already exist within the Board, we have a very able team to continue improving Oamaru Hospital and health services."

"I wish to publicly thank Paul Allison and Keith Marshall for their significant contributions - Paul as a director and as Chair, and Keith as an adviser to the Board. They have helped the hospital get through a very difficult time, and their contributions are greatly appreciated."

The new directors will assist in WDHSL's core purpose: to champion and provide sustainable, trusted and quality healthcare services within our community.

Andrew Blair comes from a background in advisory and governance roles including Southern Cross healthcare, Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust, is the former Chair of both Capital and Coast District Health Board and Hutt Valley District Health Board as well as having served on the Board of Hawkes bay District health Board. He also has extensive prior leadership / managerial experience in hospitals and healthcare organisations. Andrew lives in Arrowtown, and loves all things outdoors, so there is much for him to enjoy here in Waitaki.

Scott Wilson is a Rural Hospital Medicine (RHM) Specialist and former Clinical Lead of Ashburton and Dargaville Hospitals, having developed and overseen the implementation of new models of care in these facilities. His governance experience includes two terms on the Council for the Division of Rural Hospital Medicine, chair of the NZ Rural Hospital Clinical Leaders forum, and he is an executive member of the Rural Hospital Network. He balances these roles with family and raising two children.

WDHSL Board Chair Mark Rogers said, "We are delighted to welcome Andrew and Scott to the Board of Waitaki District Health Services. Between them they bring a depth and wealth of governance, management, and clinical healthcare experience directly applicable to the rural hospital environment. Their appointments complement our Board, as we work towards our aim of making WDHSL the best little Rural Hospital in NZ".

"On behalf of the Board, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank Paul Allison, who has served WDHSL in both a Chair and Directorship capacity. Paul's contribution to Oamaru Hospital has been significant, and the organisation has benefited from his committed direction and stewardship".

Andrew and Scott's Directorships come into formal effect on 01 January 2021.

In other appointments, Tourism Waitaki retains its same board with the reappointments of both Rick Ramsey and Megan Crawford. Following the recent resignation of Adair Craik, Council has decided to leave the board at four directors for the time being.

Whitestone Contracting Ltd has had its Chair, Michael de Buyzer, reappointed again by Council.

Mayor Kircher said, "The success of Whitestone Contracting in recent years is testament to the skills of both the board and the staff, and we are pleased to continue that team approach with Mr de Buyzer’s reappointment."

The fourth company, Omarama Airfield Ltd is 50% owned by the Council. A vacancy has occurred with the resignation of Glen Claridge. A replacement will be announced shortly.