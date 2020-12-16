Geneva Healthcare celebrates employees who helped NZ through 2020

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 11:34

This year, Geneva Healthcare’s annual employee awards recognise the extraordinary people who showed an outstanding demonstration of our company values of Care, Passion, Aspiration, Leadership and Health. These values help us navigate challenging times and are at the core of everything we do.

"2020 has been an unprecedented challenge for us and the rest of the country, but I’m so proud that we have risen to every challenge that has come our way, and it’s all because of our amazing employees," says Veronica Manion, Geneva Healthcare Chief Executive.

"All of our staff have been our champions out there in our communities, making it possible for Geneva to enable our Clients to enjoy life, live independently and achieve their goals. We appreciate our employees’ hard work, commitment and valuable contribution to our company’s success," adds Veronica.

The winners for Geneva Healthcare’s End of Year Employee Awards are as followed:

Care Award

For the employee who always shows excellent customer service, is always responsive and communicates well. They make you feel valued and remember the little things, they’re empathetic and always willing to help others.

Passion Award

For the employee who demonstrates a real enthusiasm, dedication, and passion for what they do. They always go the extra mile and are always positive.

Aspiration Award

For the employee who demonstrates real pride and ambition for excellence for their job, company and the people we support. They work hard to achieve goals, are always willing to learn more, achieve more, and be the best they can.

Emerging Leader Award

For the employee who demonstrates leadership qualities and is an emerging leader in the organisation. They will display some or all of the following characteristics: determination and the will to succeed, a willingness to learn, the initiative to pursue an idea, trusting and empowering teammates, is a hard worker, shows integrity and has fun.

Leadership Award

For the employee who demonstrates leadership qualities, professionalism, innovation and ideas. They carry a positive attitude, can inspire others and stays calm under pressure. They always seamlessly get the job done with a desire for constant improvement, and a belief in achieving extraordinary things.

Health Award

For the employee who is a specialist in their role, demonstrates the best service delivery, capability, capacity and has excellent knowledge of our services, policies and standards.

Best Support Worker Award

For encouraging the people we support to push past the status quo, empowering them to overcome barriers that might get in the way, and providing real support that helps them live their best life.

Best Homecare Support Worker Award

The winner is Cherie Riley (Support Worker).

Best Community Living Support Worker Award

The winner is Clare Tamaki (Support Worker).

Best Temp Award

Demonstrates real pride in their work, shows empathy and reliability, is proactive and has a positive attitude, always willing to learn more or go the extra mile.

The winners are Caroline Te Pine Nippert (Geneva Staffing Aged Care Registered Nurse), and Shona Sinclair (Geneva Staffing Community Support Worker).

CEO Award

For the employee who consistently produces outstanding results, inspires everyone around them, and goes above and beyond.