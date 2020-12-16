Te Runanga mourns the passing of tohuna tipua Dr Rose Pere

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 13:37

Te RÅ«nanga o TÅpÅ«tanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa/New Zealand Nurses Organisation mourns the passing of Dr Rose Pere, revered tÅhuna tipua and leader for the revitalisation of indigenous knowledge and life throughout the world.

Te RÅ«nanga Tumu whakarae Titihuia Pakeho said Dr Pere informed many indigenous nurses’ journey with holistic ways of looking at health.

"Her name was frequently used in our nursing studies by our tutors alongside Irihapeti Ramsden, Mason Durie and others.

"She played a significant part in my studies as a strong MÄori wahine who maintained her staunch dedication to health for our MÄori people and to any kaupapa she believed in."

Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku recalls when Whaea Rose presented to the Indigenous Nurses Conference in 2019.

"Her presence was deeply felt and received. The waiata she sang with us all, Aio ki te Aorangi, aligned the mauri in the room and anchored the feeling of aroha and unity that we are trying to build."

Ms Nuku also praised Dr Pere’s work in advocating for re-indigenisation and the re-awakening of people’s relationship with each other and the earth.

"Whaea Rose did lots of significant education across cultures. She did it with respect, authenticity, and an unwavering commitment to the social and spiritual shift that must occur for justice for indigenous peoples and all beings on this earth.

"When I’ve presented at the United Nations many indigenous elders come up to me to send her love, which is testament to the resonance her mahi had across the globe. Her presence will be missed by many."

Kua rangona te aue o te ngÄkau pouri, o te hinengaro mamae. Te reo o ngÄ manu e tiotio, e orooro ana te mamae o te hunga Ora.

Mau e te tÅtara kua hinga atu rÄ, kua kapohia te ringa kaha o aituÄ e kore taea te karo.

E kui Rose moe mai rÄ, moe mai rÄ.

E kore e warewaretia.

Kua oti tÅ mahi ki tÄnei ao okioki ai.

NÄ te ngÄkau i te rawa.