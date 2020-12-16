ProCare Group announces appointment of new CEO

Wednesday, 16 December, 2020 - 15:59

Chair of ProCare Network (Co-op) Ltd Harley Aish today announced the appointment of Bindi Norwell as CEO of ProCare Group.

Ms Norwell is currently CEO of the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), a position she has held for four years.

Dr Aish says Ms Norwell, who has worked in New Zealand, Australia and the UK, is an experienced business leader and strategist who brings valuable expertise to the ProCare Group.

"We are delighted to appoint Bindi as CEO of ProCare Group. Although she is new to the health sector, her extensive experience in strategy development and implementation, and senior leadership roles bring the right combination of skill needed to lead the organisation through the next phase of our development.

"The New Zealand health sector environment is rapidly changing, and we are very pleased to have Bindi’s strength in strategy and management to navigate ProCare through this time.

"With strong leadership, we can continue to support our general practices to focus on care of their patients and deliver quality health outcomes for our 800,000 patients in TÄmaki Makaurau."

Ms Norwell joins the ProCare Group on 22 March 2021. She replaces Steve Boomert, who leaves in December after seven years at the helm.

Tony Wai, ProCare Group CFO and GM Corporate Services is to take on the interim CEO role.