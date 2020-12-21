Commercial evaluation confirms clinical outperformance of Cxbladder - Pacific Edge

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 09:54

Peer reviewed publication of further independent, real-world clinical evidence highlights the effectiveness, safety and long term clinical utility from inclusion of Cxbladder in a new standard of care in mainstream clinical use.

Cancer diagnostics company, Pacific Edge Limited (PEB: NZX) provides an overview of an independent publication by one of New Zealand’s largest public healthcare providers, which highlights the sustained outperformance of a newclinical standard of care that utilises Cxbladder. This real-world outperformance highlights the significant gains in clinical utility that are being derived from the mainstream use of Cxbladder by the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) in New Zealand.

The new standard of care that was implemented by the CDHB in February 2018, incorporates Cxbladder Triage as the sole urine test to be used in combination with imaging for investigation of all patients who have blood in the urine, akey indicator of bladder cancer (haematuria).

A previous publication by the CDHB in 2019 on the use of Cxbladder, for all patients who present with haematuria, highlighted that this new clinical pathway detected all invasive urothelial carcinomas and that approximately one-third of patients could have safely avoided the need for an invasive cystoscopy with negligible risk of a bladder cancer being missed.1

This latest publication is a review of the effectiveness of this new standard of care, and also includes a follow-up of all the patients who were ruled out by the new pathway as not having bladder cancer. The outcomes described in this paper were consistent with the previous CDHB publication in 2019 and confirmed that the new clinical pathway is an effective standard of care for investigation of haematuria. No patients, who were negative to Cxbladder Triage and imaging, and were therefore ruled out from any further work-up, were found to have a tumour over a follow-up period (21 months on average).

CEO of Pacific Edge, David Darling, said: "The results from this latest independent clinical audit provide further real- world evidence for the use of Cxbladder in everyday commercial practice as a rule-out test for both low and high-risk patients undergoing investigation for haematuria.

"The validation that comes from having further independent clinical evidence, drives successful inclusion in guidelines and positive coverage policy decisions for reimbursement. This is very supportive for those urologists who have adopted Cxbladder and those who are considering the use of Cxbladder as a mainstream component of their standard of care. It demonstrates that Cxbladder is consistently able to correctly identify those patients who can be assessed in primary care without the need for a secondary care referral to undertake flexible cystoscopy.

"For those urologists looking to increase their commercial adoption of Cxbladder, this real-world published evidence on the evaluation of patients who test negative over a 21-month follow-up period, provides the extra evidence supporting the effectiveness of Cxbladder as a mainstream diagnostic test in urology."