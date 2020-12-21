Pharmac funding of type 2 diabetes medications - Society for the Study of Diabetes

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 14:25

The New Zealand Society for the Study of Diabetes (NZSSD) is very pleased with PHARMAC’s decision to fund new (to New Zealand) classes of medicines for type 2 diabetes from 1 February 2021 for those considered to be at high risk.

"This is a great Christmas gift for the diabetes community." said Dr Helen Snell, President of NZSSD. She adds "These medicines, which have been available in other countries for several years, have important health benefits for those with, or at high risk of, heart or kidney disease."

PHARMAC has dutifully considered all of the robust feedback received on access to these new medications. The changes to the special authority reflect this, in particular the addition of a specific ethnicity and childhood/young adult diagnosis criteria, which acknowledges the associated increased risk of complications for these groups. PHARMAC’s decision will therefore significantly improve the treatment options health care professionals will have to offer people at high risk, over and above healthy lifestyle advice and currently available type 2 diabetes medicines.

Careful implementation of the PHARMAC access criteria to these new medicines into clinical practice will be critical to ensure evidence-based, appropriate and timely access to these long awaited medicines. Dr Snell says that "To facilitate equitable access and appropriate diabetes management, the NZSSD have updated the clinical guidance on the management of type 2 diabetes for health professionals, particularly for primary health care." This guidance is inclusive of the new medicines, and will be available in January 2021.