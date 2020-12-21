Choose Well for health care and be Covid responsible this summer - HBDHB

Monday, 21 December, 2020 - 18:21

Hawke’s Bay health officials are asking locals to Choose Well for health care this Christmas/New Year holiday period, plan ahead to ensure regular medications are not running low and be COVID responsible this summer.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said with the busy holiday season ahead, including many visitors expected into the region for large events, it was important people remained cautious and responsible about COVID.

"Remember to scan or sign into places using the NZ COVID Tracer app or keep a record of where you’ve been. This is especially important on holiday because you may not remember all the locations you have visited.

"Do not travel or take part in events or activities if you are unwell and practise good hand hygiene."

Dr Eyre said COVID testing services were also available throughout the Christmas, New Year and holiday period and anyone who became unwell should call a testing centre directly to arrange a test or be referred via their GP, nurse practitioner or Healthline.

"If you become unwell and you are advised to get a test, please do so. Visitors should not wait until they get home to get tested."

The DHB was also calling on event organisers to be COVID responsible by displaying scanning venue QR Codes and other important messaging, including requesting people leave an event if they become unwell and can do so safely.

"If you are attending a large event or gathering, remember to scan in and turn on your Bluetooth tracing in the COVID App which is an added tool to help keep track of people you’ve been near. It’s also still worthwhile to keep a safe distance from people you don’t know. This will help to minimise the spread of COVID-19 if community transmission returns.

"Remember also to take care of yourself and others by wearing sunscreen and taking time out in the shade as well as drinking water between every alcoholic drink."

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Chief Operating Officer Chris Ash said the hospital’s emergency department (ED) was very busy and it was important people left ED for life-threatening emergencies to avoid lengthy waiting periods.

"If it’s not an emergency, calling your GP first is the best option where you will be transferred to an after-hours clinic if necessary. People can also use the Emergency Q App to help find the right care from the right place, to avoid lengthy waiting periods.

"People who are unsure of whether they need to see a doctor could also seek advice from a pharmacist or phone Healthline for free 24/7 on 0800 611 116 to speak with a registered nurse."

Mr Ash said it was also important to be mindful of our own mental health and wellbeing, and that of those around us.

"If you, or someone you know is struggling, remember it’s okay to ask for help.

"Free help is available by texting 1737 anytime of the day or night. You can also call Lifeline on 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357 or the DHB’s Emergency Mental Health number on 0800 112 334," he said.

COVID testing centre numbers, as well as a list of pharmacies and clinics that will be open during the Christmas and New Year holiday period region-wide can be found on the DHB's website at www.ourhealthhb.nz.

