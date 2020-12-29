St John plans for New Year celebrations

Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 - 11:36

As the country says goodbye to the challenging year that 2020 has been, St John is asking everyone to celebrate responsibly.

The busiest time for the ambulance service is on New Year’s Eve between 10pm and 2am when calls into the 111 Ambulance Communications Centre triple, with one third being alcohol related. The most common calls tend to be for unconscious people, falls, traumatic injuries and car crashes.

Dan Ohs, St John Deputy Chief Executive - Ambulance Operations says there will be additional ambulances in hot spots on New Year’s Eve.

"We’re prepared for the usual influx of calls, but if your condition is not urgent, there may be a delay in responding. Please be patient as we prioritise the most life-threatening incidents."

"It’s important that people look after each other and have a plan for getting home safely. Make sure you drink responsibly, have a sober driver and drink plenty of water. Don’t leave intoxicated and/or unconscious people on their own."

St John is also urging people to follow the instructions of the 111 call handlers and the ambulance officers who respond to these emergencies.

"Our skilled clinicians are there to help but dealing with intoxication, substance abuse and aggressive people makes treating our patients difficult. We are there to care for people, so please help us do our critical work by treating us with respect and looking out for each other" says Ohs.

This New Year will be a bit different for everyone as the country works to keep COVID-19 out of the community, so remember to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing to aid with contract tracing.

St John wishes everyone a happy new year as we say goodbye to 2020 with a hope of better things in 2021.