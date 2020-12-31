11 cases of COVID-19 at border in two days - MOH

Thursday, 31 December, 2020 - 13:00

There have been 11 cases of COVID-19 detected in recent returnees in managed isolation since the Ministry’s last update on 29 December.

There are no new cases in the community.

Of the new border cases:

- One is historical. This person arrived on 24 December from Canada via the United States. The person tested positive at routine testing around day three and is staying in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

- One case arrived on 24 December from the United States and tested positive at routine testing around day three. The person is in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

- One case arrived on 26 December from India via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person was tested on day two and is staying at the Auckland quarantine facility.

- One case arrived on 26 December from South Africa via the United Arab Emirates and tested positive at routine testing around day three. This person is staying in the Auckland quarantine facility

- One case arrived on 26 December from the Netherlands via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person tested positive at routine testing around day three and is staying at the Auckland quarantine facility.

- Three cases, travelling separately, arrived on 27 December from the United Kingdom via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. One person was tested on arrival due to being symptomatic. Two cases tested positive at routine testing around day three. They are all staying in the Auckland quarantine facility.

- One case arrived on 27 December from India via United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. This person was tested on day two and is staying in the Auckland quarantine facility.

- One case arrived on 27 December and tested positive at routine testing around day three. This person’s travel history is still being confirmed. They are staying at the Auckland quarantine facility.

- One case arrived on 29 December from the United Kingdom via Qatar and Australia. This person was tested on day one due to being a contact of a known case of COVID-19. They are staying in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 55. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,806.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,405,854.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,425,100 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 146,221,271 and app users have created 5,897,049 manual diary entries.

Over the summer holiday break, the Ministry is reminding all New Zealanders to keep each other safe and use the COVID Tracer app to scan QR codes and turn on Bluetooth functionality.

This will allow you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for COVID-19. Find out more.

Ministry updates

The Ministry will continue through the holiday period to provide updates about cases and actions taken in response.

The frequency of reporting continues to reflect the routine nature of the cases appearing at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

Upcoming scheduled reporting dates will be: Sunday 3 January; Tuesday 5 January; Thursday 7 January and Sunday 10 January.

The Ministry's website will be updated with case numbers in line with these media updates.