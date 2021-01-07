NZ record skydive attempt for Mental Health Foundation of NZ

Thursday, 7 January, 2021 - 10:36

The Hundred Jump Project is an exciting fundraising effort in which two Christchurch based sport skydivers, Steve Gregor and Brent Findlay, will endeavour to break a NZ record by simultaneously completing more than 100+ skydives each in a single day to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation of NZ.

The project was originally conceptualised and attempted in 2018 to raise money for the Canterbury Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Although bad Canterbury weather thwarted the record attempt an impressive $10,057.40 was still raised for the charity. The project has now been moved to sunny Motueka where Skydive Abel Tasman offers the perfect venue for another record-setting bid set to take place on Saturday 13th of February (rain day: Sunday 14th February), this time to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation of NZ.

The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) is proud to have support from this initiative and a fundraising page has been set up via their website which is moderated and safe. The cost of the project is being met privately meaning every single dollar raised goes directly to MHF via this site, the total of which is displayed on the page. The funds raised will go towards funding their resource and information services, suicide prevention initiatives and other themed campaigns such as Mental Health Awareness Week and Pink Shirt Day.

With so many worthwhile charities to support in NZ, Gregor had this to say about choosing to partner with the Mental Health Foundation "There is no topic more important to me on a personal level than mental health, and the work the MHF does to support Kiwis facing their own battles deserves all the support we can give it. A few years ago I went to war against my own depression, and I won. Utilising my love for skydiving to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation seems like a perfect way to help others do the same."

Gregor originally attempted the project as the sole jumper in 2018, but one of the most exciting announcements for the upcoming venture is the addition of Brent Findlay who will jump alongside Gregor as they each try to complete more than 100 skydives simultaneously and both break the record at the same time. Gregor said of the exciting news "This time around I knew I wanted to include a 2nd jumper as it would make the 15 hour day much more enjoyable and in fact even safer, and Brent was the first person I thought of. Brent taught me how to skydive 10 years ago and has been a mentor of mine ever since, he is also one of the most skilled and humble skydivers I’ve ever met so to be able to invite him along for the ride was a real honour for me. When I phoned him with the idea and told him we were raising money for the Mental Health Foundation, he said yes without hesitation"

The Hundred Jump Project concept was born after Gregor successfully completed 30 skydives on his 30th birthday in early 2018. "We learned so much that day about how to safely speed up the whole process and as soon as I landed from the 30th jump I immediately began wondering if it’s possible to pull off triple digits. I’ve been incredibly lucky to be surrounded by some very talented and passionate people in the skydive community and together we have come up with a way to make it happen, and all for an amazing cause"

More information can be found at www.hundredjumpproject.com