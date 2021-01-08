New charges for short-stay parking at Waipapa

Friday, 8 January, 2021 - 14:21

Canterbury DHB’s move into the new Waipapa building has provided additional short-stay public car parks for use when dropping people off or picking them up at the Emergency Department or hospital.

With our Emergency Department relocating to Waipapa, the short-stay parking was initially opened to the public on a no charge basis with a 30-minute restriction. However, now the relocation has been successfully completed we need to ensure these parks are available for pick-up and drop-off purposes.

The first 30 minutes of parking will remain free. After 30 minutes the following charges will apply from 18 January 2020:

30-60 minutes: $7.50

From 60 minutes onwards: additional $5 per half hour or part thereof ($80 maximum charge for a 24-hour period).

While access to the car park will remain unchanged, from 18 January people will need to ‘pay by plate’ once they have parked regardless of the time period they intend to park for, just as they do for street parking throughout the CBD.

There will be three pay-stations located within the car park and people will need to enter their number plate information to confirm their parking and pay for the time period they have selected. There will be no charge if 30 minutes is selected.

Alternatively, people are able to download and use the ParkMate app on their mobile phones to confirm their parking.

The mobility parks outside Waipapa will continue to be available free of charge, with no time limit.

Correct usage of the car park will be monitored from 18 January onwards.

Canterbury DHB’s Commercial Portfolio Manager Rachel Cadle says the new short-stay parks provide a much improved pick-up and drop-off option than what is currently available outside Christchurch Hospital.

"However, we want to ensure these parks have a fast turnover to provide this improved option for our patients and their whÄnau accessing Waipapa. They are short-stay parks and we expect the pricing after the first 30 minutes will encourage them to be used in that way.

"These parks complement the DHB’s existing park and ride shuttle service operating from the Deans Ave site, which now also provides a pick-up and drop-off service to Waipapa," Rachel says.

A full list of parking options in close proximity to the Christchurch Hospital campus can be found on the DHB’s website here: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/patients-visitors/transport-parking/