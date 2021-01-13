Dr Kiriana Bird appointed to College of GP's Board - RNZCGP

Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 - 10:12

Dr Kiriana Bird (NgÄti Tukorehe, NgÄti Porou) has been appointed to the Board of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners for a three-year term.

Dr Bird will represent Te Akoranga a MÄui (the College's MÄori representative group) on the Board, ensuring a clear voice for health equity, one of the College’s core strategic objectives, and bringing robust GP and governance experience.

Dr Samantha Murton, President of the College’s Board says, "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Dr Bird onto the Board. I know that she will make a valuable contribution and bring insight to the role.

"She did a marvellous job as the College’s first Board Apprentice in 2014 and it’s wonderful to welcome her back into a governance role once again."

Dr Kiriana Bird is a GP and the Medical Director for Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga (TTOH) in Hastings. She has a passion for MÄori health and equity and has worked her entire career with MÄori in Hawke’s Bay. In her own practice she’s led changes to the way services are provided, strengthened relationships, enhanced the kaupapa MÄori approach and built strong, agile teams who are culturally able to support self-determination for MÄori.

Dr Bird replaces Dr Sue Crengle (KÄi Tahu, KÄti MÄmoe, Waitaha) who had served her maximum two term period. Dr Crengle was farewelled from her role with a poroporoaki, and Dr Bird welcomed with a whakatau, in mid-December 2020.

Dr Bird’s first meeting with the new Board will be on 17 February 2021.