Toxic smoke a risk in South Auckland - ARFNZ

Wednesday, 13 January, 2021 - 12:19

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is urging anyone with a respiratory condition living in South Auckland to avoid venturing outdoors with an active fire currently burning at a scrap metal yard in Papakura.

Smoke from fires can worsen existing respiratory conditions and cause burning eyes, sore throats and coughing.

"Smoke is a major trigger for asthma, as it is effectively tiny particles entering the throat and lungs," says Joanna Turner, Research and Education Manager, ARFNZ.

"This can severely irritate those with respiratory illnesses like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD, with children and the elderly being among those most at risk of unexpected flare-ups."

Joanna says that the best thing people can do is stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed at home and offices until the smoke clears. Air conditioning should be put onto re-circulate mode to prevent smoke being brought indoors.

"If you have a respiratory condition, ensure that you keep your respiratory medication nearby. If you are experiencing exacerbations or flare-ups of your respiratory condition, contact your GP or call Healthline for advice as soon as possible."