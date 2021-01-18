Guidance on management of type 2 diabetes - NZSSD

Monday, 18 January, 2021 - 13:57

Today, the New Zealand Society for the Study of Diabetes (NZSSD) launched up-to- date guidance on the management of type 2 diabetes for primary care practitioners. The NZSSD took the initiative to update the guidance with the support of the Ministry of Health. Dr Helen Snell, President of NZSSD says, "The update is timely as it is almost a decade since the last guidance was released in 2012, and clinical guidance on the appropriate use of the ‘new’ diabetes medicines being funded by PHARMAC from 1st February was required." Currently, approximately 250,000 people are living with diabetes in New Zealand and Dr Snell adds that "the intent of the updated clinical guidance is to increase the number of people with type 2 diabetes in New Zealand who reach their treatment targets.

The NZSSD guidance brings New Zealand up to date with international best practice and is more encompassing than past guidance. Dr Ryan Paul, Endocrinologist and Convener of the NZSSD Type 2 Diabetes Guidance Group says that "the new guidance represents a paradigm shift, moving away from focusing on blood glucose control, to reducing cardiovascular disease and kidney disease, which are responsible for most of the morbidity and mortality in people with type 2 diabetes".

With a pragmatic approach and practical tips, the guidance covers all aspects of diabetes care from screening and diagnosing type 2 diabetes to all aspects of its management, including non-pharmacological (e.g. healthy eating, physical activity) and pharmacological approaches such as oral and injected therapies. Importantly, guidance on an evidence-based approach for appropriate and timely access to the long awaited ‘new’ medicines to be available from 1st February 2021 is included.

Dr Paul adds that "the guidance promotes early intervention and aims to reduce clinical inertia and support health care professionals to provide high quality diabetes care that addresses all risk factors associated with the development of complications".

The NZSSD Guidance on the Management of Type 2 Diabetes can be found on the NZSSD website at: https://www.nzssd.org.nz/