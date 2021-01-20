6 cases of COVID-19 in 2 days in managed isolation

Wednesday, 20 January, 2021 - 13:22

There are 6 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our last media statement on Monday. One of these cases is classified as historical and deemed not infectious.

There are no new cases in the community.

New border case details Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location

26 Dec South Africa United Arab Emirates Around day 24/contact of a case Auckland

Note: The above case is within a travel bubble of a previously confirmed case reported on 31 Dec. The above case has been in the Auckland quarantine facility since the contact case was detected.

29 Dec UK United Arab Emirates Around day 12/routine testing Auckland

9 Jan Zimbabwe United Arab Emirates Around day 9/routine testing Auckland

9 Jan To be determined United Arab Emirates Around day 9 /routine testing Auckland

14 Jan USA Around day 3/routine testing Auckland

18 Dec Russia Singapore Around day 0/routine testing in transit n/a

Note: This person was part of an international fishing crew which left New Zealand via ship on 18 December. Previous history of overseas COVID-19 like illness in family members and a weak positive test resulted in a clinical assessment it is a historical case.

Fourteen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 76. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,911.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,472,326.

On Tuesday, 4,451 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 3,447 tests processed.

As indicated on Monday, genome sequencing results from the latest sequencing run by ESR are due today. A separate website update will be provided once this is received.

All travellers arriving into New Zealand - excluding Australia, Antarctica, and some Pacific nations - are now required to have both pre-departure and 0/1 tests and stay in their rooms until the result is known.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,453,070 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 155,876,751 and users have created 6,299,397 manual diary entries.

The Ministry would like to remind all New Zealanders to keep each other safe and use the Covid Tracer app to scan QR codes and turn on Bluetooth functionality.

Using the Bluetooth functionality will allow you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for COVID-19. Find out more here - https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-resources-and-tools/nz-covid-tracer-app

The Ministry’s next update is planned for 1pm on Friday 22 January.