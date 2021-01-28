Recognising the immense contribution of lab workers to the Covid-19 response - APEX

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 13:57

The Northland DHB medical laboratory is a small laboratory with relatively few staff by comparison to many other DHBs. But, regardless of that, in response to the Northland Covid situation staff at this lab have stepped up to meet the needs of their community. From what was normally between 5 and 50 Covid samples a day they processed over 2500 COVID samples in the 2 days since the Northland case became publicly known. And all this without any slowdown in business as usual.

"All our Medical Laboratory Workers have stepped up every time there has been a Covid threat. Over and above continuing to deliver to patient’s ongoing needs for diagnosis and monitoring, they have taken on huge numbers of Covid tests, often in surges of demand, and delivered a quick "yes" or "no" to thousands of anxious New Zealanders across the country" says David Munro, APEX advocate for Medical Laboratory Workers.

"Staff have worked on into the evening to ensure all samples were processed in a timely manner, with additional staff coming in from annual leave and days off to help out." Mr Munro continued. "Their contribution to the COVID effort may be hidden behind laboratory doors, reported only as numbers, but for those of us who know what lies behind those doors, putting it simply we are just so proud of them."