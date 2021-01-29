National Iwi Chairs issues recommendations for long weekend

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 09:14

The National Iwi Chairs Forum - Pandemic Response Group has today issued 12 priority recommendations for Māori communities.

Mr Mike Smith, the co-Chair of the National Iwi Pandemic Response Group, said: "With consecutive weekends including Auckland Anniversary Day (1 February) and Waitangi Day (6-8 February) it is important that Māori keep our communities safe and that we support government testing and contact tracing".

Dr Rawiri Taonui, a Principal Adviser to the National Iwi Pandemic Response Group, noting the usual, said: "Taking a precautionary approach based on the incubation period for Covid-19 ranging between two to 14 days, the community should remain on guard until 8 February covering the incubation period from when the Northland and Auckland cases were last in the community, the crucial next week of contact tracing and consecutive long weekends with possible high volumes of traffic through the regions of Tāmakimakaurau and Te Tai Tokerau".

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MĀORI COMMUNITIES

If Located within Tāmakimakaurau (Auckland) or Te Tai Tokerau (North Auckland)

Follow the advice of the Ministry of Health if you were at any of the locations associated with the Northland and Auckland cases during the times listed by the Ministry. Stay at home for 14 days. Contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to understand if you need to get tested. If you begin to feel unwell or start to develop Covid-19 symptoms get a test immediately. If you receive a negative test, you need to continue monitoring your symptoms for 14 days. If you develop any Covid-19 symptoms you will need to organise another test.

Practice sensible social distancing protocols, wear masks in busy social situations, use good hygiene.

Use the Covid-19 app.

Adopt appropriate protocols for hui and tangihanga including refraining from hongi and harirū.

Where possible keep kaumātua, koroua and kuia at home.

Where possible all Māori over 50 years of age either stay at home or avoid large social gatherings. The South African B1351 variant will have a more severe impact on Māori over 50 years of age because we acquire the immunosuppressive comorbidities that Covid-19 ruthlessly exploits 10 to 15 years earlier than Pākehā.

Encourage and support Māori and Pacific peoples to get tested. Despite some advice from the Ministry of Health and regional DHBs to prioritise other groups, we are most at risk if there is an outbreak from the B1351 variant because its hyper-infectious profile will impact differentially on immunocompromised and marginalised ethnic groups.

Support the kaupapa of Māori health providers undertaking testing in Northland and Auckland during eh current event. They are better at engaging with our communities. They were the difference in the successful testing of Māori communities during the first wave in April and May 2020.

Revise and refresh existing Covid-19 community plans and organisation settings re: readiness for an outbreak situation.

Revise and refresh contacts with key government agencies. Cooperate with government agencies.

If located outside the region

Avoid travel into Auckland, Northland and Te Tai Tokerau until Monday 8 February then re-assess.

12 Respect iwi information checkpoints. They are there to inform, protect and assist communities and travellers.

Noho haumaru - stay safe.