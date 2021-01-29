Foreverbreathe Demonstration Home opens to the public in Christchurch - ARF

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 10:30

The Health Based Building Foreverbreathe Demonstration Home opens to the public in Christchurch on Monday 1 February showcasing the benefits of high indoor air quality standards for better respiratory health.

The home is a fully functional, educational space that demonstrates what can be done in support of sustainable development and human health.

The Foreverbreathe Demonstration Home will allow visitors to view and talk about the aspects of the Foreverbreathe Specification in a performance monitored built environment.

Health Based Building Founder, Robin Curtis says "Built environments are major contributors to human health impacts and our environment. The building industry and businesses that construct and supply building materials must evolve to a stage where what we are building today is healthy and benefits future generations.

"Foreverbreathe Specification is proving New Zealand is leading the world in perfection of air quality within built environments.’’

The project is a part of Health Based Building’s commitment to sustainable development, referencing the United Nations ‘Our Common Future’ report which states that sustainable development "meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."

Health Based Building are a sponsor of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation’s 'Friends of the Foundation' programme which aims to form partnerships with like-minded businesses who share the same values of improving respiratory health for New Zealanders.

Letitia Harding, Chief Executive, ARFNZ says "There’s a serious lack of quality housing in Aotearoa - we are pleased to partner with businesses committed to building healthy, sustainable homes for all Kiwis."

Visit the Foreverbreathe demonstration home at 1062 Colombo Street, Christchurch.

Find out more at www.healthbasedbuilding.com/foreverbreathe-specification