Waikato DHB annual report for 2019/20 published

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 15:01

The Waikato DHB 2019/20 annual report is now available on our website.

It was a year which brought significant challenges with a measles outbreak, the Whakaari/White Island eruption and the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also a year of progress with a new Health System Plan, Te Korowai Waiora, to shape healthcare in the Waikato, growth of the DHB’s partnerships within the community, and approval for a new acute mental health facility for the region.

In the foreword, Commissioner Dame Karen Poutasi and Chief Executive Kevin Snee describe being "hugely proud of our healthcare workers as they have demonstrated their expertise and dedication to ensuring our communities have the support and care they need," during an unprecedented year for the healthcare sector.

They also pay tribute to the support of the local communities and the close working relationships between government agencies, iwi, and healthcare providers in dealing with these challenges.

Waikato DHB ended the year by confirming a considerable achievement, delivering the planned deficit of $72.4 million.

"While this remains a significant deficit, it also marks a strong improvement from the previous year and the reversing of a trend which had seen growing deficits over successive years," Dame Karen and Dr Snee said.