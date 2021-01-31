Sunday, 31 January, 2021 - 13:01

There is one case of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our last media statement yesterday.

There are no new cases in the community.

New border case details Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location

26 Jan United Kingdom Qatar Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland

One previously reported case has now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand remains at 71. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,948.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,532,275.

The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 6,434 tests processed.

On Saturday our laboratories processed 5,666 tests. Our laboratories have processed more than 45,000 (45,040) tests this week, in the seven days up to and including yesterday.

Update on border-related cases

All test results of close contacts of the border-related cases are negative.

Community testing in Auckland

Today there are four regional community testing centres open in Northcote, Balmoral, Henderson and Otara.

In addition to the four CTCs, the Albany pop-up testing centre was open from 8am till midday today and will open again tomorrow from 8am until midday.

Testing is also available at a number of other primary care and urgent care clinics.

Local public health authorities are closely monitoring demand for testing during the long weekend so they can continue to meet the needs of their communities.

Further information on community testing station hours over the long weekend is available on the Auckland Regional Public Health Service website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,540,373 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 165,954,066 and users have created 6,823,661 manual diary entries.