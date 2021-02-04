Former Oxford Clinic site sold for health development - Otakaro Limited

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 09:37

ÅtÄkaro Limited has successfully completed the sale of 36-44 Oxford Terrace to Huadu International Management Group Limited (HIMG).

HIMG plans to redevelop the 1763sqm former Oxford Clinic building site into a medical services facility.

"This is a good outcome for Christchurch as the facility will build on the success of the Health Precinct in this important corner of the CBD," says ÅtÄkaro Limited Chief Executive, John Bridgman.

HIMG Chairman, Jianping Wang, says "This is an exciting development for the city and Huadu. Huadu sees the Health Precinct as an important part of the social and economic infrastructure of Christchurch and the region delivering better health services and attracting talented people to our city.

"This project builds on Huadu’s existing commitment to the Precinct and with today’s announcement we can now advance discussions with other parties wanting to be part of this project and the wider Health Precinct. It will assist with the ever-increasing health needs of the garden city and New Zealand for generations to come."