More radiation oncologists needed in New Zealand - RANZCR

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 14:16

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) congratulates the Te Aho o Te Kahu on the He Pūrongo Mate Pukupuku o Aotearoa 2020, The State of Cancer in New Zealand 2020, which has highlighted inequities and ways to improve cancer treatment for all New Zealanders affected by cancer.

The report's findings support what radiation oncologists have known for some time: New Zealand is not currently training enough radiation oncologists to treat current cancer patients; treat the increasing number of cancer patients in future; or replace radiation oncologists who retire.

RANZCR President Dr Lance Lawler said, "Since 2019, RANZCR has asked for better radiation oncology workforce coordination in New Zealand, particularly between the DHBs who hire and employ radiation oncology trainees, and RANZCR who manage the training pathways. We know that there are doctor shortages across these specialties in New Zealand and the problem will only worsen with our growing and ageing population. Technology is advancing at a rapid rate with the likelihood of improved outcomes for patients from image-guided treatments provided by interventional radiologists."

"There is a clear lack of access to cancer care services, particularly for many Māori communities and those in regional and rural areas. Radiation therapy is a vital component of cancer treatment. Half of all cancer patients could benefit from radiation therapy. All patients who could benefit from radiation therapy should have timely access to radiation oncology services.

"RANZCR congratulates Te Aho o Te Kahu on the release of this report - the first ever comprehensive report of the cancer system in New Zealand."

RANZCR is asking the government to outline what action it will take to address the issues outlined in this report. We hope to see continued investment into radiation oncology and clinical radiology equipment, facilities and workforce to meet the increasing demand for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

RANZCR will continue our work with the Government to ensure all New Zealand cancer patients have access to the treatment they need.