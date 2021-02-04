7 cases of Covid-19 - Ministry of Health

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 14:26

There are six cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our last media statement yesterday.

In addition, we are reporting the confirmation late this morning of one case in the community who is a close contact of the January Auckland cases.

New border case details Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location

26 Jan United Kingdom Singapore Around day 8/symptomatic Auckland

30 Jan India Around day 3/routine testing Auckland

30 Jan To be determined United Arab Emirates Around day 3/routine testing Auckland

31 Jan United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Around day 1/routine testing Auckland

02 Feb Czech Republic Qatar Around day 1/routine testing Auckland

02 Feb Poland Qatar Around day 1/routine testing Auckland

Six previously reported case has now recovered. One case reported previously has been reclassified as under investigation.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 60. Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,957.

Today’s case data includes 6 cases reported to 9am today. It doesn’t include the additional case referred to above. That case will be added to our official records in tomorrow’s case data.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,546,833.

On Thursday, 5,130 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,888 tests processed.

January Auckland close contact

Late this morning the Ministry received an update on the test results of the mother of the young child, known as Case C, who is already in quarantine with her father, Case B.

The mother who we will now refer to as Case D, has today returned a positive result.

We are continuing to investigate details around the result however at this point we can confirm the following: Case D was tested on 27 and 30 January, on 30 January felt slightly symptomatic and was tested again on 1 and 2 February.

It is the 2 February test which has come back positive.

This is an example of the system working as it should. As a close contact of a previously confirmed case, the person was in isolation since Case B and C were detected and was being regularly monitored and tested therefore the public health risk from this test result is considered to be low.

All other close contacts of Case B and C have repeatedly tested negative. Case D has no new contacts to follow up due to being in isolation.

Cases B and C remain at our Auckland quarantine facility.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,551,384 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 169,954,619 and users have created 6,970,140 manual diary entries.

Since midday yesterday New Zealanders have scanned 685,612 times. The seven day rolling average number of scans is 1,035,436.

It’s important that people keep a record of where they’ve been - scan into work, on public transport, shopping and when attending events. We continue to strongly encourage people to continue to scan using the NZ COVID Tracer app and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app.

The Ministry’s next media release is planned for 1pm on Friday 5 February.