1 case of COVID-19 in managed isolation - MoH

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 13:02

There is one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand since our media statement yesterday.

There are no new cases in the community.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location

28 Jan India United Arab Emirates Around day 7/routine and contact of a case Auckland

One previously reported case has now recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 61.

Note: Today’s case data on the Ministry of Health website formally includes Case D, a close contact of the January Auckland cases, which we announced yesterday.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 1,959.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,551,707.

On Thursday, 4,875 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,710 tests processed.

January Auckland case update

The person known as Case D was moved into quarantine yesterday.

Case D has no close contacts to follow up due to being in self-isolation and therefore the public health risk is considered to be low.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,553,547 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 170,972,384 and users have created 7,007,225 manual diary entries.

Since midday yesterday New Zealanders have scanned 682,695 times. The seven day rolling average number of scans is 996,548.

"If you’re out and about over Waitangi weekend it’s more important than ever that you keep a record of where you’ve been," says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"We continue to strongly encourage people to continue to scan using the NZ COVID Tracer app and turn on bluetooth. The more we all scan, the safer we’ll all be. Scanning helps our contact tracers to quickly find and alert any potential close and casual contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19."

The Ministry’s next media release is planned for 1pm on Sunday 7 February.