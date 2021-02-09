Heading off to tertiary study? Get your immunisations up to date

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 12:50

If you’re getting prepared to leave for university or other tertiary study, now is a good time to check you’re up to date with your immunisations.

Dr Jim Miller, Medical Officer of Health at Toi Te Ora Public Health, says it’s never too late to catch up, even if you haven’t been immunised before.

"Checking immunisation history is one of those things that should be on all students pre-departure check list."

For most people, Dr Miller says it’s just a case of contacting their family doctor or nurse to check on their vaccination status.

"Immunisation is your best protection against many serious but preventable infections - measles, mumps, rubella and whooping cough, to name only a few. Don’t assume you’re immune," says Dr Miller.

For students heading into halls of residence or shared accommodation, ensuring your immunisation against meningococcal disease is recommended.

"Meningococcal immunisation is also free and can be given up to three months before you leave home," says Dr Miller. "If you haven’t had the opportunity to get immunised, there’s still time and you can arrange to get it when you arrive at your place of study."

For more information or to book a free appointment for immunisation contact your GP or student health services.

You can read more about immunisations at www.health.govt.nz/your-health/healthy-living/immunisation/are-your-immunisations-date