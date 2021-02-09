DCC encouraged by public response to testing

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 17:09

The Dunedin City Council is encouraged by the public response on the first day of free blood tests for residents in Waikouaiti and Karitane.

The tests by Public Health South are an important step towards understanding the extent of any lead contamination of drinking water in the area, DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham says.

The latest interim water test results, from samples taken on 4 and 5 February, are also now available. The results again show low or non-detectable levels of lead in the water supply, again underscoring the intermittent nature of the previous spikes.

The latest water results are encouraging, but it is important to wait until all blood test results are in, and the results across the population analysed, before drawing conclusions, Ms Graham says.

"We are working closely with our partner agencies, including Public Health South, to make as much information available as quickly as possible, but we also need to ask residents to be patient during this important stage of work," she says.

The DCC is also pleased to see residents taking up the offer of free fruit and vegetables, which will hopefully help alleviate the disruption to residents who rely on their gardens, Ms Graham says.

Meanwhile, the DCC is also continuing to investigate potential sources of contamination, including lead joins in old pipes, environmental contamination or sampling errors.

The work so far has confirmed the presence of lead joins in very old cast iron pipes in the Waikouaiti network.

While the joins have not been confirmed as the source of the intermittent significant spikes, work to replace the pipes has begun.

"We expect to replace about 4km of pipes as a result over the next few months and replace the old sections with temporary above-ground water pipes."

The measure is among many practical steps being taken by the DCC in response to the contamination issue. As well as increased daily water tests, the DCC has also launched a separate full catchment survey, testing for a range of contaminants across the wider catchment.

The DCC will also help residents who need help draining and refill their private water storage tanks, once the supply is re-established and the ‘don’t drink’ notice is lifted.

The DCC is also investigating a move to online monitoring of raw water quality, which would give faster results and allow the water supply to residents to be cut at short notice should further spikes occur.

"All of these will take time and no one intervention will provide a fix, but together these and other steps will hopefully help ensure safe water is flowing again as soon as possible."