State-of-the art radiology imaging centre coming soon to Queenstown

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 09:00

Queenstown, Southland and Central Otago communities are set to benefit from Pacific Radiology’s new purpose-built imaging facility currently under construction at Kawarau Park along Frankton’s Five Mile Highway.

Located next door to the new Southern Cross surgical hospital (nearing completion) the Pacific Radiology facility will offer local patients, doctors, physiotherapists, midwives, chiropractors, hospital specialists and all leading health referrers, with local access to the very latest in high-tech imaging, diagnostic and interventional procedures.

Dr Greg Harkness, Pacific Radiology’s incoming Managing Radiologist for the Otago-Southland region, notes the importance of working in partnership with Southern Cross Hospitals to ensure we continue to meet the current and future health-care needs of our local residential communities.

"It’s rewarding to be part of such an exciting joint-venture project with Southern Cross Hospitals, enabling us to deliver world-class radiology imaging, diagnostic and interventional procedures to an ever-expanding local community. We look forward to our patients and referrers enjoying the benefit of increased regional health services delivered through a brand new, purpose-built facility equipped with the very latest in cutting-edge, high-tech imaging technology".

Pacific Radiology services to be delivered from the new Queenstown facility will include MRI, CT, Xray, Ultrasound and Breast imaging services.

The new Pacific Radiology imaging centre is due to open later this year.