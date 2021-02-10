Tai Tokerau Nurse Marie Noa receives prestigious Akenehi Hei Award

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 16:00

Renowned NgÄti Hine rangatira and nurse Marie Noa has received the Te RÅ«nanga o TÅpÅ«tanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) Akenehi Hei Award for her dedication to the health of whÄnau MÄori in Te Tai Tokerau and around Aotearoa.

The ceremony took place in TÄmaki Makaurau, where the previous recipient Moe Milne handed the taonga over to WhÄea Marie. Both Ms Milne and Ms Noa were joined by their whÄnau as well as Te Poari o Te RÅ«nanga o TÅpÅ«tanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa.

The award recognises Ms Noa for her long-standing contribution to MÄori health in a career that has spanned more than six decades. Since starting as a health care assistant in WhÄngarei, she has worked across DHB, community and iwi providers and is currently a Tamariki Ora nurse based at NgÄti Hine Health Trust.

All who spoke at the ceremony highlighted WhÄea Marie’s love of life and rich creativity. NZNO Kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku praised Ms Noa for her commitment to playfulness and colour, telling a story of one of Marie’s memorable presentations.

"We were at a hui for Tamariki Ora which we thought would be business as usual. Then WhÄea Marie came up on stage and, rather than opening up a PowerPoint, pulled out colourful scarves and began with dance.

"Her insistence on play and creativity, coupled with her significant experience and dedication to helping whÄnau understand their health situation in a holistic way, has made a significant impact on people’s health in Te Tai Tokerau, especially for tamariki."

Ms Nuku also spoke highly of Ms Noa’s commitment to Te RÅ«nanga.

"As a rangatira, she has been to every hui for years where she actively participates and shares her knowledge. She is an honorary member of Te RÅ«nanga Å Te Tai Tokerau, an integral part of their tuakana/teina model.

"WhÄea Marie is a unique and vibrant person who has enlightened us all and we acknowledge her for her all she does for Tai Tokerau and Aotearoa."

Te rangatira, he kairanga i te tira, i te tira o te hapÅ«, o te iwi, ki ngÄ haere, ki ngÄ mahi e pÄ ana ki te hapÅ«, ki te iwi. He kaiÄrahi. He kaitÄ«mata, he kaiwhakatutuki i ngÄ mahi, ka whai ai te iwi i raro