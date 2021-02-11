AIA introduces specialised cancer health product

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 11:49

Today AIA New Zealand announces the upcoming launch of Cancer Care, a new health insurance product that covers the costs associated with cancer diagnosis, treatment, and recovery, giving Kiwis access to a broad range of private treatment options and access to the latest cancer drugs to increase their chance at recovery.

Cancer is a leading cause of death and serious illness in New Zealand with more than 23,000 Kiwis diagnosed with cancer each year. Many cancers can be successfully treated if diagnosed early, with an estimated one in three people recovering in New Zealand.

Nick Stanhope, AIA New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer, says AIA Cancer Care was created to give Kiwis more affordable specialised health cover options and to help increase the number of early diagnoses and recoveries.

"Most Kiwis will have some experience with cancer at some point in their lives, either through loved ones or personally.

"AIA Cancer Care is an alternative to comprehensive health cover. This is for people who recognise the value of health insurance and are looking for an affordable option to cover potential out-of-pocket costs to treat cancer.

"This is a policy that would suit people who may be happy to rely on the public health care system for non-cancer related conditions but want to ensure that they have access to the latest available treatment options, including potentially high-cost cancer drugs which may not receive public funding."

Stanhope hopes the new policy will lead to more New Zealanders being protected so they can live their life with confidence.

AIA’s Cancer Cover provides:

Unlimited cover for cancer surgery.

Up to $500,000 per policy year for Pharmac and non-Pharmac subsidised Medsafe indicated cancer medications.

Up to $5,000 per policy year for specialists’ consultations and diagnostic testing for confirmation of cancer diagnosis.

Following diagnosis, specialist consultations, diagnostic testing, and treatment up to $500,000 per policy year.

Option of overseas treatment if necessary.

Post-cancer treatment care and support benefit.

"Cancer Care can be purchased from 11 February 2021 as a standalone policy or together with our leading life insurance protection products," says Stanhope.

"We want Kiwis to have confidence knowing that if they are diagnosed with cancer, they can focus on their treatment and recovery without worrying about potential costs."