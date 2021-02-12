Diagnostic breast service boosts the battle against breast cancer - Waitemata DHB

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 12:15

A newly developed facility, renamed as Kia Åª Ora - WaitematÄ Breast Service, brings multiple procedures and clinics together under one roof at North Shore Hospital to improve access and health outcomes for patients.

The service was officially opened today and will provide a world-class level of assessment, diagnosis and multidisciplinary treatment for people with breast cancer and breast disorders.

Breast Cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths for women in the WaitematÄ DHB catchment which has the largest population of any DHB in the country. Patients have previously attended various appointments at a number of different locations across the DHB during the course of their diagnosis, treatment and post-operative care.

"This colocated approach will be hugely convenient for our patients and will, in certain cases, mean various needs can be met on one day and in one place," WaitematÄ DHB CEO Dr Dale Bramley says.

"Most importantly, it will contribute to improved diagnosis and treatment times - helping us make a dramatic difference in the lives of our patients, their families and whÄnau."

The modern new unit occupies a vast ground floor space that has been completely redeveloped since its previous occupants were relocated to upgraded premises elsewhere.

It includes additional ultrasound and mammogram capability - as well as extra consultation rooms in a reconfigured and refurbished easy-to-access premises.

"We have created an integrated service on one site that has increased capacity to provide more timely and quality care to our patients," Dr Bramley says. "Our thanks to the generous donors who helped make this development possible and to our charitable fundraising arm, Well Foundation."

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is a major supporter of the project and had representatives present during today’s opening.

"Our $1 million contribution towards Kia Åª Ora is recognition of just how important this service is," Breast Cancer Foundation NZ Chair Justine Smyth says. "It’s crucial that everyone who is referred by their GP to the service is seen quickly so that any breast cancer found can be treated as early as possible, giving the best chance of survival.

"Going through a cancer assessment is hugely worrying and women shouldn’t have to face unnecessary delays. Our record investment has helped to create a modernised service that will minimise time and trauma for patients."

Caption: Pictured at today’s opening are: WaitematÄ DHB CEO Dr Dale Bramley, Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand Board Chair Justine Smyth, WaitematÄ DHB Board Chair Professor Judy McGregor, Dr Susan Gerred.