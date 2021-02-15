Alert Level 2: Surgery and outpatient appointments to go ahead - Hawke's Bay DHB

Monday, 15 February, 2021 - 09:56

Planned surgery and outpatient appointments will go ahead in Hawke’s Bay District Health Board facilities as planned during Alert Level 2, but a no visitor policy has been introduced to high-risk areas.

However, if you are sick please stay home and call the number on the appointment letter to let staff know you won’t be attending.

Hawke’s Bay DHB Chief Operating Officer Chris Ash said if there is any change to appointments, patients will be called directly.

"If you haven’t heard from us your appointment will be going ahead."

Mr Ash said a no visitor policy has also been introduced in Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s high-risk areas - the Emergency Department (ED), Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) due to the size of the waiting rooms in order to keep patients safe.

"Discretion will be applied by the Clinical Nurse Manager or Shift Coordinator on duty for children and anyone who needs extra care who requires a support person with them." People are only asked to visit wards if essential.

"We respectfully ask people to please don’t come visiting unless it’s essential."

People visiting Hawke’s Bay DHB facilities must:

Wear a mask or fabric face covering into hospital.

Sign in using the QR code at the main entrance or sign in manually.

Importantly, you must physically distance - stay at least two metres away from people you don’t know,

Wash and dry your hands frequently, or use hand gel when entering/exiting wards

Mr Ash said if you are planning to visit an age-related residential care facility/rest home, please phone first to check visiting hours.

Anyone in Hawke’s Bay who may have attended any of the locations of interest visited by the new confirmed community cases of COVID-19, are to follow the Ministry of Health instructions and call Healthline if they’re not sure what you should do 0800 358 5453.

Further information on the rules for Alert Level-2 are available on the COVID-19 website https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-system/alert-level-2/