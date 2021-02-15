Changes to visiting at Alert Level 2 - Canterbury DHB

Monday, 15 February, 2021 - 17:59

Canterbury DHB has made changes to its visitor policy effective from tomorrow, Tuesday 16 February 2021. These changes can be viewed on our website, however, some general rules apply to all of our facilities:

People should not visit if they are sick.

All visitors must sign in using the Covid Tracer App (by scanning the QR code) or provide their contact details manually on arrival.

Please make sure Bluetooth tracing is turned on your the NZ Covid Tracer app.

Visitors are asked to bring their own mask or fabric face covering.

All visitors are expected to practice physical distancing: they should remain two metres away from people they don’t know.

Everyone, including visitors should practise good hand hygiene.

For details of specific changes please check here > https://www.cdhb.health.nz/your-health/canterbury-dhb-covid-19-information/

Key changes include:

One person visiting at a time at Christchurch Hospital. Visiting hours at Christchurch Hospital including Waipapa are from 3pm - 8pm.

At Burwood Hospital visiting hours are from 11am - 7pm with only one person visiting at a time.

At Christchurch Women’s Hospital women can have one named visitor for the duration of their postnatal stay.

Outpatients - only one person should accompany each patient coming in for an outpatient appointment.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we all work to protect our vulnerable patients and staff.

Anyone with planned surgery or an outpatient appointment should still turn up as planned - if there’s any change to your appointment, we’ll contact you directly.