Mayor Goff reminds Aucklanders to follow Alert Level 2 rules

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 09:08

Mayor Phil Goff is reminding Aucklanders that we are still at COVID-19 Alert Level 2 over the weekend and care must be taken if we are to keep the virus in check.

"Like all Aucklanders, I am also really keen to get back to Level 1 as soon as possible and stay there. But all of that depends on how well we follow the rules this weekend. We’re almost there so let’s not stuff it up now," said Mayor Goff

"While it might feel like we are past the worst of the COVID-19 community spread, we are not fully out of the woods yet.

"Aucklanders need to remember we are still in Level 2 over the weekend - no matter how good the weather is.

"I know the temptation will be to make the most of the last days of summer but please remember gathering sizes are still limited. Even if you are at a gathering of less than a 100 people, you must maintain social distancing.

"And please do not attend events or go out if you are feeling unwell. If you are feeling unwell, get a test as soon as you can and stay home until you get your results back."