Hawke's Bay ICU training accreditation withdrawn due to infrastructure challenges

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 11:57

Hawke’s Bay DHB is working with the College of Intensive Care Medicine of Australia and New Zealand after receiving notice from the College that it has withdrawn training accreditation to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Acting Chief Medical and Dental officer Michael Park, who is also an intensive care specialist, said training accreditation had been withdrawn because of the physical infrastructure issues of the unit not because of the quality of training or patient care.

Dr Park said the DHB was working closely with the College and looking to find an interim accreditation solution, so training could continue.

Losing training accreditation would not affect the current intake of registrars in the unit, but would affect the next intake of trainees in 2022.

Dr Park said the College had made it clear that this was not a quality of care or training issue.

"The College acknowledges the level of commitment from the dedicated ICU team who have worked hard to provide training along with a high standard of patient care despite the infrastructure challenges of the unit.

"We are working hard to overcome the physical infrastructure challenges and have a solution, we believe, we can begin work on quite quickly, which management has supported," he said.

A report would go to the Board for sign-off once costings had been finalised. This was expected to be within the next two weeks.

Patient care was not affected by the withdrawal of training accreditation, and the unit would continue to support the rest of Hawke’s Bay Hospital as it currently does.

Dr Park said he wanted to thank the College for enabling the team to look to find a workable solution.

"We are working hard to meet the standards set by the College for training, ensuring the continuation of high-quality patient care while at the same time realising the need for an interim solution until a permanent resolution is found as Hawke’s Bay DHB works on its long-term capital plan."

Dr Park said the Union had been advised.