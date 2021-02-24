Grey Power encourages seniors to have the Covid-19 vaccine

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 09:10

Grey Power is pleased to note that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has arrived in the country and inoculations have already started with our most vulnerable workers.

We look forward to this becoming available to our members, in fact, to all older people. We are all aware that vaccinations are the most effective way of protecting not only ourselves but also those around us. This is another way we can continue to be part of the "team of 5 million" doing our duty to try to eradicate this virus from the community.

Many of our seniors already utilise the various immunisation programmes available to ensure our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are protected from the many illnesses which are part of our day to day living.

I have no doubt they will be incredibly grateful when the time comes to partake of this latest immunisation so they can be confident they have done their bit to ensure they and their families can continue to live safely in the current environment.

In recommending the vaccine to our seniors it is also timely to remind them that we must continue to use the contact tracing app, signing into premises, wearing a mask when out and about on public transport, social distancing, washing our hands, staying home if sick and if necessary getting tested.

Fortunately our seniors are very adept at following rules when there is a requirement to protect themselves, their families and the community. The example they set will undoubtedly be followed by their families throughout the country and we will once again prove that the health guidelines as set by the Ministry of Health will continue to enable all to remain healthy and able to enjoy our way of life.