Change in CBAC Covid-19 testing hours - Whanganui DHB

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 14:59

From Monday, 1 March, the community based assessment centre (CBAC) on the Whanganui Hospital campus, which provides tests for COVID-19, will be open from 8.00am to 2.00pm, Monday to Friday.

After-hours, COVID-19 testing is available at Whanganui Accident and Medical (WAM), which is situated at Whanganui Hospital and open 8am to 9pm, daily. General practices will also assess people who are unwell with COVID-19 symptoms, but please ring first.

Whanganui DHB general manager Patient Safety Quality and Innovation, Louise Allsopp, says the change reflects reduced demand, but the community will still be able to access testing if they are concerned about symptoms.

"We are able to be flexible with the CBAC hours, especially if Alert Levels change, or we see an increase in local people wanting to be assessed for COVID-19. We can quickly increase or decrease hours as needed," says Ms Allsopp.

There is no charge for COVID-19 tests for unwell people, although a charge will remain for people accessing pre-departure testing for repatriation flights.

If the CBAC or WAM is closed, those who are unwell with COVID-19 symptoms can call Healthline on 0800 611 116 to speak to a health professional.