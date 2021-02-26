Rata Influence of 8 initiative to 'improve NZ's health and well-being goals'

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 16:07

The Rata ‘Influence of 8’ (Io8) group partnership is a new Rata Professional Services initiative. A people-centred experience which encourages understanding, development and growth to stimulate different results built around - NEW thinking. NEW understanding. NEW action - leading to NEW RESULTS.

This innovative thinking ‘outside the box’ partnership came about because it was Rata’s dream to connect and work with other like-minded, equally passionate partners who all understand the importance of ‘doing well and doing good’ - ie: building a legacy, whether that be individually or as organisations.

Since the Io8 seed was sown during 2020’s Covid-19 lock-down - eight foundation and six out of eight ambassador partners have joined forces with Rata. Each partner has agreed to work together to enhance people’s lives - both personally and professionally.

Sandra Pringle, Director of Rata was quoted as saying, ‘We are delighted with the calibre and skill-set range that our partners bring to the group, who all align with Rata’s values and future plans. And, we are all keen to work together to make New Zealand a more productive place to live and work.’

The next stage to the process is to establish relationships with eight public and private sector partners and identify two more amazing individuals to fill the last two ambassador partner placements.

The goal of the Io8 group is to help people focus on the importance of recognising and understanding why people matter in organisations, their personal lives and the wider communities they live in and how these are all inter-connected.

Each partner was excited for the opportunity to become involved to work together with Rata to create a movement of change in New Zealand all centred around ‘people’ and their general ‘health and well-being’.

Sandra Pringle was also quoted as saying, ‘Building company cultures that place value and practice compassion, ethics, empathy, integrity, openness and trust provides the foundation for well-being and worker engagement to flourish. Empowering employees encourages self-belief, self-worth, passion and confidence and self-development is essential to this happening.’

Rata and the Io8 group partners have developed 32 unique training modules. They are designed to expand your thinking and approach to life - both professionally and personally.

The Purpose is to encourage us all to become better people by understanding more about who we are; how we impact others; and how to leave a positive legacy for future generations to come.

The Aim is to have a positive impact on mindsets; increase general knowledge; expand skill-sets; and open up people’s minds to what is possible - not only within their lives, but also for those around them.

The Outcome is to encourage interactive in-person and on-line events. Attendee numbers are limited to twelve. Organisations and their staff are inspired, informed, introduced, referred and valued with a strong focus on building professional relationships. By being involved, there is a great opportunity that these modules could change lives for the better.